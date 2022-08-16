NWS says rain, storms possible this week

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has forecast that above-normal heat will continue through midweek as an upper ridge remains in control of the region.
Highs will reach triple digits for a good portion of the forecast area both today and Wednesday afternoons, but Anderson County could get rain and thunder late Wednesday through Friday.
The NWS reported a cold front will move through North and Central Texas throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing increased chances for showers and storms.
Best chances will range in East/Northeast Texas. Gusty, erratic winds and brief downpours are expected with any stronger storm. The front will likely stall somewhere between North and Central Texas during the night hours on Wednesday.
After stalling in Central Texas on Wednesday night, the area behind the front will experience slightly cooler air.
Chances for showers and storms will continue for much of the region on Thursday. The boundary will then begin to move north as a warm front on Friday, returning temperatures to near or a few degrees above normal values.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.