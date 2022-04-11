The Oakwood Panther One Act Play team is making school history by advancing to the Regional level of contest in UIL One Act Play, one round away from a shot at the 1A State Championship.
They started with 148 1A schools participating, and they are now part of the top 24 in the state. The team received the following awards at Area competition in Waco:
Best Overall Technical Crew: Oakwood
All-Star Technician: Kylie Simmons
Honorable Mention All Star Cast: Destinei Robinson and Rae Rantala
All-Star Cast: Breyanna Neyland
At each level of contest, the show is critiqued by professionals in the field, and the actors and technicians work to improve their craft for the next level of competition. They are evaluated on the acting and technical elements including set, costume, lights, sound, special effects, etc.
One act play has a rich history in Texas, being one of the largest theatre competitions in the world. Since 1923 students have been telling beautiful stories on stage, and the contest is the model for many other theatre contests around the nation.
The team will compete on Saturday, April 23, at Blinn College in Brenham.
