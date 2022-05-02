The Oakwood One Act Play team ended their season with a fourth place finish at Region held at Blinn College with its show The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.
“The team put on their best performance yet, but were unable to beat the teams of Abbott and Trinidad High School who advanced to the State contest,” said Erin Cearley, Oakwood Theatre Director.
According to Cearley, two students, Destinei Robinson and Lauren Relerford, received All-Star Cast awards for their acting work. Robinson and Graci Kelley also received scholarship offers from Blinn College Theatre. This is a huge honor, and very exciting for these underclassmen.
Additionally, Ryan Benner (Sound Technician) and Destinei Robinson (Edward Tulane) were selected for the State One Act Play Honor Crew. They will represent Oakwood High School at the State Meet and work backstage.
“The team worked hard this season, and the future of theatre is bright at Oakwood High School,” Cearley said. “ The theatre program is growing and very active.”
She shared that her department has recently chartered an International Thespian Troupe, produced an adult summer dinner theatre, participated in Junior High One Act Play, a Fall Show, High School One Act Play and Summer Kids Camp.
“I feel strongly in the magic, and power of theatre to transform, empower, and grow our students,” Cearley said. “We have students from all backgrounds, and we embrace everyone. Theatre is a family, and we are welcoming to all. That is what makes it so special. Everyone has unique talents and abilities, and it’s a beautiful thing to see that collaboration in action.”
If you missed their community performance, they will have a final, encore performance at 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the Oakwood High School Auditorium. There will be a silent auction to raise funds for future productions. Admission is $5.
