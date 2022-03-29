The Oakwood High School One Act play team is three rounds deep in their “play-off” – pun intended – season with their show, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.
Adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the children’s novel by Kate Dicamillo, the story follows the adventures of a stuffed rabbit. Along his journey, he encounters colorful characters, and learns a powerful lesson.
The Oakwood team consists of students from grade eighth through twelfth grade. They have been working on the show while balancing their many other extracurricular activities and responsibilities.
While waiting on auditorium upgrades, the team has rehearsed and prepared without the use of a stage or lights.
“I think that might be what I love most about my team; their willingness to adapt and be flexible,” Director Erin Cearley said. “We travel our show to contest sites and they have one hour to adapt our show to fit that space. It’s inspiring to watch them troubleshoot, and solve challenges together.”
According to Cearley, educational theatre is vitally important, especially in today’s times.
“Learning to empathize with others, accept others, and work through adversity are skills that every human needs, regardless of career path,” she said. “Arts education teaches these skills and so much more, and we are lucky to be able to offer these classes in a small school environment.
“Oakwood has an exceptional Ag program, a growing and successful fine arts program, and consistently successful sports programs. The staff here believe that our students deserve the best we can give them, while holding them to the highest standards.
Small school, big education.”
The team will compete in the Area contest Saturday, April 2 at University High School in Waco.
The following students received awards at Bi-District
Destinei Robinson- Best Performer
Honor Crew- Kylie Simmons, Ryan Benner, Kalvin Patridge, Jackson Ballard and Rai’Miaya Winston
All-Star Technician- Rai’Miaya Winston
All-Star Cast- Graci Kelley and Rae Rantala
Honorable Mention All Star Cast- Breyanna Neyland
