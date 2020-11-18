All 225 students at Washington Early Childhood Center left school in a new pair of brand-name shoes Monday. Many of the children, ages three to five, jumped, or danced or skipped in their new soles, after trying them on with help from volunteers.
The new shoes will improve health and education for the young students, who are all members of the school’s Head Start or pre-Kindergarten programs. Larissa Loveless, director of public relations for Palestine schools, expressed thanks to the volunteers on behalf of the school district.
“We would like to thank every person who was involved in the distribution process,” Loveless said. “Many hands that come together can make a difference.”
Combined efforts of volunteers from Living Springs Assembly of God, school employees, a humanitarian organization called Convoy of Hope, and a major shoe distributor known for its ‘One for One’ donation campaign.
Pastor Brad Perry of Palestine’s Living Springs Assembly of God learned about the program as a member of Rural Compassion, a branch of a large international faith-based humanitarian organization known as Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Missouri. Convoy of Hope that connects with rural pastors with resources and training. He said Rural Compassion provides funding for projects in rural communities like Palestine.
Perry’s wife Shelby teaches Head Start at Washington ECC, where Principal Sheila Bradley and others laid a path by sending letters to parents requesting their permission to allow their children to receive the free shoes.
“I don’t think we had one parent that turned it down,” Perry said. “It was a tremendous success from start to finish.”
The school allowed volunteers to size the children’s feet in September. Six church volunteers helped with the project, which began three months ago. Perry credits church member Alexandra Valencia for coordinating the operation on campus.
The shoe company, which requests anonymity, donated a total of 300 pairs of black and brown athletic shoes free of charge. Shipping charges were the church’s only expense. The other 75 pairs went to children in the church’s congregation.
Perry said the church’s other recent projects with Rural Compassion are allowing them to share blessings with others. Volunteers at Living Springs distributed food to more than 1,000 local families in October.
This month, the church is also providing free breakfasts and Bibles to first responders at Old Magnolia Cafe in downtown Palestine.
“It’s been a tremendous opportunity for us to bless people through the Rural Compassion organization,” Perry said. “We have the opportunity to use those companies’ generosity to bless people.”
