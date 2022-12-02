Operation Read distributed roughly 9,000 books to more than 1,700 of Palestine’s youngest students Friday morning. The nonprofit organization’s board members, accompanied by Clifford the Big Red Dog, Sparky the fire dog, members of the Palestine Fire Department, and other volunteers brought books to students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first, second, and third grades.
Operation Read purchased the books with $18,000 raised from their pancake fundraiser in October and Altrusa International Foundation of Anderson County’s Poinsettia Gala last month.
The purpose of Operation Read and the annual book distribution is to improve literacy among students in Palestine. The Operation Read Board formed in 2018 from a coalition of concerned groups that started exploring strategies to inspire a love of reading at a young age. The board decided to raise enough money to place new books in the homes of young students on an annual basis.
Many of the original board members were on hand to distribute books Friday, including former Palestine Mayor Steve Presley, Diane Sloan and Linda Taylor of Altrusa, Jeff Atkinson of Texas Farm Bureau, Palestine City Manager Teresa Herrera, and Diane Davis of Westwood Primary School.
Roughly 20 volunteers from the City of Palestine, Altrusa, the Kiwanis Club of Palestine, Texas Farm Bureau and other local businesses also helped deliver books.
Distribution started at 8:30 a.m. at Washington Early Childhood Center and continued all morning at six other schools: Northside Primary, Southside Elementary, Christian Heritage Academy, Westwood Primary School, Westwood Elementary School and University Academy.
At most schools, teachers brought their classes to a central location, such as their cafeterias or libraries, to pick up their new books. Others were distributed to students in their classrooms.
Sloan said the youngest students marveled at the canine characters and expressed excitement.
“While in line to receive books, one child said, ‘I hope there is a dog book in that bag,’” Sloan said. “To his delight there was indeed a book about dogs. He was so happy.”
Each set of books was selected to appeal and entertain students according to their grade and interest level. Younger grades each received four books each and third grade students received three hardback readers.
Students at Palestine High School studying in the Grow Your Own (teachers) program also helped by sorting the books into bags before they were distributed at the campuses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.