Just an hour after receiving four new books Wednesday morning, Kindergarten students at Northside Primary School already have plans for what to do with them—at home.
Pointing to pictures in “A Mess in the Kitchen,” a book in English and Spanish, Izabella Retana, 5, narrates a story of what happens when a little brother or sister helps with baking—her favorite family activity. She is not reading the words yet, but interprets the action through the illustrations.
Retana plans to read the books with her parents and siblings, but especially her dad. “Because he reads really good.”
Chase Hart, 5, already knows what to do with his favorite new book, “I Love You, Zoo Borns!” He wants to read it to his younger brother, who sleeps in the bottom bunk, before bedtime. Hart beams with excitement as he holds up the book to show its photos of baby animals.
Jonathan Gomez, 5, also plans to read his favorite new book, “One by One,” to his younger brother, who is 4. Gomez doesn't yet read the words, but he already knows the book is about the changing seasons; he also tells the story as he points to the illustrations and turns the pages.
What are Gomez’s plans for his other books? He plans to read one each night this week—to his 1 year old little brother.
Izabella, Chase, and Jonathan are just three of 19 students in a class taught by Cammie Wammack. She knows from experience that owning the books boosts enthusiasm for reading. Operation Read distributed three books to Wammack's 2018-2019 Kindergarten students, and some asked if they could bring their new books back to school and read them in class.
“They are very proud of their new books,” said Wammack. “They have a sense of ownership when they have their own books and can read them at home.”
According to Operation Read's leaders, creating excitement for reading is what they intended all along. Jeff Atkinson of the Palestine Kiwanis, a key organizer, said the project's cumulative distribution of books to students each year would create a small library of books at home. Students who receive a four books a year, from Pre-Kindergarten through the third grade, will collect a library of 20 books over five years.
Wednesday's book distribution completes another step in the Operation Read's long-term goal of improving literacy throughout Palestine. The program has only completed its second year, but the goal is to boost student achievement over a longer term, all the way through high school graduation and college.
Principal Barbara Dutton of Northside Primary agrees that ownership of books makes a difference, but so has the community's participation in raising funds and distributing the books.
“This project has made the community aware of how important books are to children, and has raised the community's awareness of improving literacy,” Dutton said. With an enrollment of roughly 550 students in Kindergarten and first grade, 80% of students at Northside come from economically disadvantaged households, which have few books at home.
At the book distribution Wednesday, five teams of 70 people distributed roughly 7,300 books to 1,800 students at seven campuses that serve the city's youngest readers: Washington Early Childhood Center, Northside Primary School, Southside Elementary, Westwood Primary School, Westwood Elementary School, University of Texas at Tyler's University Academy, and Christian Heritage Academy.
The cost of the books? Almost $18,000, raised in the community-wide pancake fundraiser at the Palestine Senior Activity Center in September. The total raised this year was $25,000; remaining funds will also be used to promote literacy.
Atkinson and Dutton said Operation Read has raised the community's awareness of the importance of promoting literacy.
