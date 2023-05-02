Palestine art students receive State honors

Two Palestine Independent School District students brought home top honors from the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event in San Marcus Saturday, April 29.
Alexis Hayes and Griffin Mutch represented the Wildcat Nation, a major accomplishment in and of itself, as only 2,000 works of art were chosen to compete at the state level from more than 32,000 competitors across the various regions.
"At the State Level it is possible to receive two additional medals upon receiving a ranking of IV-Exemplary, " said Larissa Loveless, PISD Public Relations Director. "With a ranking of IV you receive the State Medallion and are named an All-State Artist. You then receive consideration for the highest honor in VASE, the Gold Seal Award."
Of the 2,000 works of art competing at state, only 151 were chosen to receive a Gold Seal. Hayes was one of only three competitors from Region 7 awarded a Gold Seal.
Mutch earned All-State Artist honors for his work bringing home a State Medallion.
As a result of earning a Gold Seal, Hayes' art piece will travel all over Texas through November 2023 as part of the Traveling Gallery with Texas Art Education Association.
"In the last 20 years this is only Palestine ISD’s fifth Gold Seal," Loveless said. "We are making history in Visual Arts at PHS."
