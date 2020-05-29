Shelly Parsons of Palestine was named University Academy Teacher of the Year for the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy. The school district includes three K-12 campuses in Palestine, Tyler, and Longview.
Parsons joined the University of Texas at Tyler's University Academy in Palestine in 2017 and began teaching third grade three years ago. She has 12 years of teaching experience at one school in Dallas and three in Palestine, including Northside Primary and Christian Heritage Academy.
University Academy Director Becky Rutledge said Parsons works hard to ensure her students' success by working with them individually and Different levels of instruction.
“She goes above and beyond to ensure her students are successful in every way,” Rutledge said. “She’s very tough on her students and has very high expectations.”
Rutledge also cited Parsons’ efforts to communicate with students and paY/.rents, explaining the third grade teacher often contacts parents regarding their children’s progress.
Parsons said she focuses on becoming familiar with students by learning their interests and hobbies, and she’s intentional about communicating with parents frequently: “They know they are a partner in their child’s education and we both have the goal of their child’s success,” she said.
Parsons was first nominated by UTTUA Palestine staff, along with two other teachers from the campus. She then applied for the district-wide award by describing a collaborative lesson that motivated her students to learn.
Her lesson described a collaborative project that induced students to design, build, and demonstrate an arcade game that applied forces of motion. The application also described how the project excited students and engaged them in creativity and learning.
Parsons competed against teachers nominated by the two other campuses. A district committee reviewed the applications and rated applicants according to their contributions to campus initiatives and each school’s culture.
UTTUA Palestine has 15 teachers and an enrollment of about 250 students. The Longview campus has roughly the same enrollment, while the Tyler campus has about 350 students. Karen Buckland, who also teaches UTTUA Palestine, won the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2019.
For more information about UTTUA, visit the campus website at https://tinyurl.com/y8erlvrw or call 903-727-2326
