Perched behind the microphones in a committee room at the State Capitol, eighth graders from Palestine Junior High School lobbed questions at their District 8 Representative Cody Harris Thursday.
“How much money do you make?”
“Is this job hard?”
“What qualifies you to do this job?”
The students listened intently to Harris as he made his way around the room answering questions and giving students insight to the legislative process in Texas.
The group of 32 traveled with Lauren Gregory, the history chair at PJHS, Principal Joey Mason and U.S. history teacher Drew Becton to spend the day touring and getting a better understanding of what Harris and his colleagues do in Austin.
“The kids asked some really good questions about the legislative process, everything from how many bills are filed each session to how often do we have to run for office,” Harris said. “I hope they learned more than they already knew and I hope they walked away with a new appreciation for the miracle that is Texas.”
Upon arriving at the Capitol, the students were greeted by a tour guide who gave them an overview of the 134-year-old facility and insight into its structure and layout.
Harris and his staff hosted them for lunch following the initial tour and after lunch, they were able to explore a committee room where they had the opportunity to ask questions and interact with their state representative.
Capitol staff then escorted them to the House floor where Harris asked students to find a seat so they could inspect the representatives desks and see first hand how things work when the House is in session. Harris showed the group the podium where representatives debate bills, how they cast their votes and how loud the gavel is when the Speaker of the House Dade Phelan needs to get the attention of the representatives.
Each student was also given the opportunity to stand on the dais and bang the gavel for themselves.
“Hit it like you mean it,” Harris instructed as they each lined up for their opportunity.
“It was an amazing opportunity for our students to sit in a committee room and in the House floor chairs and hear how bills are proposed then move to the floor before being voted on by the state representatives,” Mason said. “It gave these students a more in-depth understanding and allowed them to ask him questions about his job as a state representative.”
The day’s tour also included a peek behind the chamber into staff offices and an external view of Phelan’s private apartment.
Students reverently checked out the Speaker’s press room and the Governor’s reception area where he signs bills.
“Bringing students to the Capitol is one of my favorite parts of this job,” Harris said. “Seeing their eyes get wide when they walk into the House Chamber, hoping it sparks a love for Texas and Texas history is why I invite them down.”
