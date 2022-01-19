The high school campus will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21. This is for the high school campus only.
There will be no TACE program at PHS Thursday or Friday. TACE will resume for the high school next week. Also, there will be no TACE after-school buses at any of the campuses the remainder of this week.
PHS students may go to the campus and pick up take-out breakfast at 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Students who plan to pick up breakfast are asked to sign-up at the high school Wednesday for a head count.
Grapeland ISD made the decision last Thursday to close Jan. 14 and Jan. 18 due staff shortages from COVID and seasonal illnesses. They were back in school Wednesday morning.
Slocum, Elkhart, Westwood and Cayuga plan to continue in person learning and have no plans for possible closers.
The Herald-Press was not able to contact Oakwood or Frankston schools before the close of business Wednesday.
