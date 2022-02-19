Palestine High School celebrated the opening of new facilities for its tennis and drill teams inside the Industrial Arts Building this week. The 7,000 square foot building opened in 2021 to welding and construction classes, which are held in different sections.
The facilities provide more space for extracurricular activities because the school district wants to motivate its 1,000-plus high school students to participate successfully in activities they enjoy.
Members of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and the school district’s board of trustees attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening.
“We will now be able to host tournaments with restroom and locker room facilities along with spectator stands at the championship courts,” said Larissa Loveless, Palestine Independent School District’s director of public relations.
The girls and boys tennis locker rooms exit next to the high school tennis courts which the teams previously used only for practice. The tennis teams and volunteers can now host tournaments and sell concessions from a stand located next to the courts.
The dance practice room provides roughly 2,000 square feet of space and access to the girls restroom facility shared with the girls tennis team. The rehearsal area also features full size mirrors, a vinyl floor, and lockers.
The practice room is long and narrow, running the width of the building, with entrances on both sides. From the door facing Ben Milam Road, the team’s 30 to 40 members can practice on the band’s practice field across the street. Exiting from the side closest to the main building, they can cross the front of the high school and march toward the football stadium for their halftime performance.
PISD began building the facilities in 2020 with skilled construction workers already employed by the district and was able to save thousands of dollars in the process.
“We have to be creative with our taxpayer dollars and our limited space,” Loveless said. “We’ve really expanded our ability to serve more kids.”
