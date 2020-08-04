AUSTIN – Palestine Independent School District was one of 41 education institutions to receive a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission through the Jobs and Education for Texans Grand Program.
Palestine ISD’s $196,168 grant will help purchase and install equipment to provide 200 students with training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
“We are always looking for ways to take the burden off the tax payers back,” said Larissa Loveless, PISD spokesperson. “This grant was heaven sent for us, and will help us to continue to provide up-to-date professional skills to our Career Technical Education students at Palestine High School. I believe we were chosen because we have proven that we will be good stewards of this money.”
Growing participation in the Career Technical Education program at PHS has led to the district building a new state-of-the-art facility.
“The current campus is bursting at the seams,” Loveless said. “We need more space in so many areas.”
Welding and building and trades classes are currently being held in an automotive shop that was built mid-1900s.
“It’s phenomenal what the teachers and students have been able to accomplish in this space, especially with our Ag Mech students sweeping the state livestock show competitions this past school year,” Loveless said. “The quality and workmanship is professional grade. Imagine what they’ll be able to do with this new state-of-the-art equipment and space to work in.”
The facility will house a large dance studio for the high school drill team, boys and girls locker rooms for the tennis team, and a building trades facility with a state-of-the-art welding shop. When completed the classrooms currently being used for CTE classes will repurpose to classrooms for core academic courses.
The Texas Workforce Commission, a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically, awarded 41 grants totaling $8,261,090 to multiple public community colleges, public technical institutes, public state colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans grant program.
“This significant investment by TWC in our future workforce will help provide economic opportunities for Texans,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “Providing training opportunities in high demand jobs will continue the development of new industries in our state.”
The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.
“By giving students the opportunity to train and learn on the same equipment they will use in the field, JET grants ensure that the future workforce of Texas is equipped with the skills necessary to be competitive,” said Julian Alvarez, Commissioner Representing Labor.
The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. The six-member board meets at least once each quarter, or as needed, to review applications and make recommendations on grant awards.
“Congratulations to all of the JET Grant recipients,” said Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers. “Employers and educators, working together, will positively impact the Texas workforce, by giving Texas students the tools they need to advance their skills and meet the high demands of the 21st century.”
For more information on the JET Program, visit texasworkforce.org/jet or email jetgrants@twc.state.tx.us. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.
