Palestine High School’s One Act Play is advancing to an area competition in Centerville next week after their successful Bi-District performance in Waco Monday. The company of 16 students excelled in an adapted performance of “The Servant of Two Masters” by 16th century Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. Some also captured individual awards in the University Interscholastic League academic competition.
The company includes a cast of 12 actors supported by a technical crew of four who won the Overall Tech Crew Award. The Tech Team includes Jennifer Estrada, Mary Homann, Nathaly Lopez and Travis Rosson. Homann won the Tech Award.
Sergi Funai and Barbara Pinto won All-Star Cast awards and Rylee Ivins won Honorable Mention All Star Cast. Other members of the cast include Connor Myers, Isabella Lucio, Aiden Nicholson, Aubree Worley, Catherine Potter, Heiley Veillon, Andrew Sorrels, Ashley Pizarro and Sheilah Damas.
The OAP’s district performance in Carthage on March 4 resulted in individual awards for Jennifer Estrada, Tech Crew; Riley Ivins on Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Aubree Worley on All Star Cast; and Sergi Funai was named Best Performer.
Theater arts teacher and play director Teresa Ragland said her students are learning important skills in teamwork, time management, and responsibility.
“They’re learning everyone is important,” she said. “They’re learning how to get along with others in a work-type environment to work toward success and completion of a project.”
Ragland added the students are learning organization while keeping their grades up to be eligible to compete.
A successful One Act Play play runs 40 minutes or less, and performance of “The Servant,” a slapstick comedy written in the commedia dell’arte style of 16th century Italy, involves orchestrated timing, organization, and teamwork. The cast performed an adaptation of the play written in the 18th century, and the original script was more than two hours long.
Though Shakespeare was writing and performing comedies at the Globe Theater at the same time, the Italian comedy was often performed in the street and was intended for the general public rather than a paying audience. Modern descendants of commedia dell’arte include “The Keystone Cops” and “The Three Stooges.”
Ragland, who was assisted by Palestine Junior High School Theater Arts Teacher Nathan Prater, said she selected “The Servant,” because it’s “very, very funny” and involves lots of movement and gestures.
“I knew I had kids who could do the physical comedy,” Ragland said. “There’s a very high level of activity they’ve got to be on and moving the whole time. I thought that students would like it and respond well to it and they have.”
