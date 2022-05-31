Three Palestine High School students won top places in Region 7’s Photography & Visual Arts Hometown Pride Art Contest this spring. Winners in the visual arts category, Hudson Gregory, Michelle Gonzalez and Alexa Reyes Sanchez are encouraged by the awards and plan to continue practicing art.
PHS Art Teacher Connie Teal took photos of the students’ art and uploaded them to a website for the contest. Each student was allowed to submit one entry and they also recently entered artwork in a UIL-sanctioned competition known as VASE, which stands for Visual Arts Scholastic Event.
The works were created at different times during the 2021-2022 school year and each incorporated techniques learned in class. Teal said as a general art teacher, she introduces students to a variety of art styles.
“I like them to try a wide range of media and then some of the different art periods,” she said.
Sophomore Hudson Gregory placed first in the competition with a self-portrait in vibrant oil pastels. His work follows a style called Fauvism introduced by French artist Henri Matisse in the early 20th century. The jewel tones in the portrait contrast with earth tones in the background.
Gregory explained he doesn’t like the self-portrait because it’s not realistic and was created with pastels, which are difficult to control. His favorite piece is a portrait of his mother he created for her birthday. He earned a perfect score for that work at the VASE regional competition and advanced to the state contest.
“I like doing realism with colored pencils,” Gregory said.
Gregory creates portraits of family members and friends, who often pay him. He doesn’t plan to pursue a career in art but sees the benefit of his artistic talent.
“It’s something to fall back on,” he said.
Gonzalez, 15, won second place for an illustration that surprised her when she created it. The work combines contrasting elements, including a cat’s head, a human mouth, parts of a plant and two wheels. The elements were chosen from cards selected by another student during a game.
Gonzalez has enjoyed drawing from a young age and now enjoys blending colors with oil-based Prismacolor pencils. She enjoys art but wants to work as a nurse after finishing college.
Sanchez, a graduating senior, won third place for her original art inspired by New York street artist John M. Basquiat, who gained critical acclaim in the 1980s for his spontaneous and random style.
Her painting depicts an eye with wings like an angel from the Bible book of Revelations and a character that appears to run from it crazily.
The painting is on oil on canvas, her favorite medium. Eventually Sanchez wants to create an original comic novel after continuing to create art.
“I decided to make something kind of like a Biblically accurate angel because I think they’re funky looking,” she said. “I plan on doing art as a side thing, becoming almost a free-lance artist, doing commission work.”
