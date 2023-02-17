In 1998, parents of PHS baseball players and other community members came together to build an on-campus baseball field at its current location. Twenty-five years later, Palestine unveiled its newly renovated baseball field Thursday, Feb. 16.
The stadium design process began five years ago in response to the need to expand the school’s Strength and Conditioning Facility, improve their baseball batting cages and correct major water drainage and erosion issues on the south end of the football stadium and baseball field.
In that time, they’ve transformed the area into a showplace of athletic facilities – all without raising taxpayer dollars.
Roughly 300 members of the community came out Thursday night for the first look at the finished product of Palestine’s new baseball field. The stadium can seat over 800 spectators with 175 stadium chairs next to the field level.
The stadium includes a press box under the awning, complete with a new sound system and video camera for at-home viewing. Renovations also included concessions and restrooms. The playing surface has been reworked to provide players with an outstanding playing field. Both the home and visitors have their own bullpen area, as well as new, larger dugouts.
“It’s been a rough three years,” Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall said. “For our seniors, the last time they were not encumbered by either construction or a COVID restricted season was their freshmen year. They haven’t had a season they could start in February and play all the way through. So, I hope this will inspire them a little bit.”
Mario Perez is one of the seniors that has endured the ups and downs. Perez was a first-team All-District infielder his junior season and has been a staple in Palestine’s baseball program. Seeing the new field, along with the sizable turnout from the community, has him eager to begin his final season with Palestine.
“It’s very special to see how much support we’re getting,” Perez said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been four years since we’ve been able to fully play in our own stadium. I’m happy we have a full season's worth of home games to play here. I hope people continue to come out and support us this year.”
Palestine will play its first home game Tuesday, Feb. 21 against the Mabank Panthers before hosting the Howard Estes tournament the following weekend. Few could be more excited than first-year Palestine Baseball Coach James Dillard.
Not only for their home opener but for the amount of support the community showed towards their team Thursday.
“Every coach wants the opportunity to open up a facility, but it’s more of a dream come true for these players,” Dillard said. “They’ve waited so long for this night. These players deserve a night like this where they get to be the center of attention. It’s 45 degrees out here and three-fourths of the bleachers are packed That speaks volumes about the Palestine community.”
“Palestine ISD is committed not only to the students we have, but we’re committed to having quality things in our community,” Marshall said. “Someone asked me about unity within our community and the greatest example of that is how much people want their kids to be successful. They’ve always supported the district and so we needed to do things to give back to this community. “
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion.
