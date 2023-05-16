Palestine Independent School District hosts first Special Olympics

Special needs students showcased their talents Monday morning at Wildcat Stadium during Palestine Independent School District’s first Wildcat Olympics.
The event was created to promote inclusivity in the district and community. Special need students from all grade levels across the district competed.
“Our Wildcat Olympics was an incredible experience for students, staff and community,” said Larissa Loveless, Public Information Officer for PISD. “Hearts were touched and friendships forged as students competed in a variety of track and field events.”
According to Loveless, Palestine looks to demonstrate the values of acceptance and inclusivity with community events such as the Wildcat Olympics.
Students took part in a tennis ball throw competition, standing long jump, softball throw, 100-meter run, 4x50 relay race, 100m walk, 50m run, 50m assisted walk, 25m assisted walk and 25m run.
The high school team battled their junior high team in the 4x50 relay with the high school taking gold.
Palestine handed out over 100 medals during the two-hour meet as parents and faculty cheered on their respective teams.
Palestine Special Ed Instructional Coach Cynthia Painter sends her gratitude to Palestine Walmart for their donation of water and snacks, and a special ‘thank you’ to Chick-fil-A for donating lunches for the athletes and volunteers.
A full list of results can be found online at www.palestineherald.com.
