The Palestine Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the superintendent’s ability to negotiate and purchase real estate and the hires of two teachers.
The board met in an open session at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 after meeting in a closed session that started at 5:30 p.m.
The board approved employment contracts for two new personnel at Palestine Junior High School. Toryn Cox was hired to teach special education and math and Victor Hernandez was hired to teach history.
Superintendent Jason Marshall told the board of trustees that the district plans to sell one property on Ben Milam Road and purchase another property in the same area or next to the PISD transportation department near Sycamore and Royall streets. The board approved the superintendent’s ability to negotiate and execute the purchase of real property.
Board President Davi Killion Ingram opened the meeting and declared a quorum. Members present were Ingram, Dr. Michael Garcia, Stanley Sokolowski, Kurt Herrington, Michael Bennett and Jeffrey Schwab. Trustee Dyna Tutt was not present.
No public comments were made.
Superintendent Jason Marshall led the meeting with a financial report. He spoke on behalf of Chief Financial Officer Atkeisson, whose Financial Statements for September 2022 states:
Income of .49% of budgeted general fund revenue;
Expenditures of 8.76% of the general fund; and
Receipt of 19.95% of budgeted prior year tax collections.
The final budget report for the 2021-2022 school year is $35,480,475.
Consent items approved at the meeting include:
Minutes for the regular September meeting and two called meetings on Sept. 28 and Oct. 10;
Bills paid for September;
Financial report;
Monthly investment and tax collection reports;
Donations;
2021-2022 final budget
District of Innovation class sizes update;
2022-2023 District Action Team members;
2022-2023 School Health Advisory Council team members;
Out of state trip for cosmetology students;
2021-2022 Bilingual/ESL (English as Second Language) program evaluation;
All campuses report; and
Superintendent’s report.
The board also received an update on the 2025 Comprehensive District Plan. Marshall said the team leaders and participants are on schedule to present a plan to the school board in November that can be approved in December.
