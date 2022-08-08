Palestine Independent School District is holding two meetings Wednesday. The first at 12 p.m. is a called board of trustees meeting to approve the district’s 2022-2023 handbooks and manuals; the second at 1:30 p.m. is a virtual meeting of the 18-4A District Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League.
During the called meeting at 12 p.m. the PISD board is slated to meet in a closed session at the administration building followed by an open session to vote on consent items.
Consent items include the Student Code of Conduct and Campus Handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year; Teacher Shortage Areas and Loan Forgiveness Programs; and Certified T-TESS Appraisers for Evaluation of Teachers and Appraisal Calendar. T-TESS is an acronym for the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System.
The called meeting agenda also includes consideration of hiring professional personnel as recommended by school administrators.
The next Regular Meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.
The 18-4A District Executive Committee meeting at 1:30 p.m. is set to be held virtually via Zoom and includes several new business items, beginning with a review of Sections 21, 28, 29 and 1203, UIL Constitution and Contest Rules.
The board also considers selection of new elementary and junior high academics events chairpersons and a date for the Spring Tennis Tournament.
Other new business includes discussion of the meeting schedule, district competition schedule, fees, payment process and other matters related to district competition for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board is slated to discuss and consider the 18-4A Handbook and general guidelines, ticket prices, game administrator responsibilities, the date and time deadline for proposed general guidelines to be submitted via the UIL portal for each sport, and any other business related to District 18-4A.
The 18-4A UIL district includes Palestine, Rusk, Madisonville, Bullard, Hudson and Jacksonville. The meeting will be held via virtual teleconference due to health safety concerns related to COVID-19.
PISD administration submitted both agendas to the Herald-Press Thursday in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Board agendas are posted on the district’s website at www.palestineschools.org.
