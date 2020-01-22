The regular board meeting of Palestine Independent School District is Thursday, at 6 and 7 p.m., instead of Monday, Jan. 20, due to the MLK Day holiday, and will feature recognition of the board of trustees.
The board will first meet in a closed session at 6 p.m. in the Palestine ISD administration offices at 1007 East Park Ave., as allowed by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The closed meeting will include discussions of the performance of district administrators, the youth sports program, property for sale on Ben Milam St., and the superintendent's evaluation and contract. The board will reconvene in open session to take action on closed session items.
The open session will begin at 7 p.m. in the board room. Students from AM Story Intermediate will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by recognition of Junior Rotarians, Allison Byrd and Jeff Renteria; Palestine High School students of the month, Jacqueline Gonzalez and Giovanni Garcia; and board members in honor of School Board Appreciation Month.
The board's officers are Michael Bennett, president; Kurt Herrington, vice president; and Stanley Sokolowski, secretary. Other members are Davi Killion-Ingram, Brandon Sheeley, Dyna Tutt, and Jeffery Schwab.
“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay,” said Superintendent Jason Marshall. “Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district.”
The board will also consider approval of minutes from previous meetings, and David Atkeisson, chief financial officer, will present financial reports, donations, district and campus improvement plans, changes to the cheerleading and drill team constitutions, and an out-of-state trip for the high school band.
Chris Kiser, assistant superintendent of instructional services, will lead a public hearing to discuss the district's academic report.
Superintendent Jason Marshall will report the district's enrollment and calendar of events. Marshall will also discuss the Texas Association of School Administrators Conference, Jan. 26-27, adjustments for February school board meetings, and an update on the spring school board election.
