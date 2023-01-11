Palestine Junior High was put on lock down after it was reported to administrators there was a gun on campus Wednesday, Jan. 11.
According to Larissa Loveless, Public Relations Director for for Palestine Independent School District, shortly after lunch Wednesday the administration at Palestine Junior High was made aware of the weapon and the campus was put on a "soft lock down."
The PISD Police Department with PJHS administrators located the gun, and the student with the weapon was detained.
Loveless said Palestine Junior High resumed its normal schedule for the remainder of the day after the weapon was found and the student was detained.
No further information is available at this time.
