Palestine Junior Service League’s annual Back to School Fair is set for Saturday, July 29. Twenty members of the nonprofit organization will distribute school supplies, backpacks and uniforms to roughly 600 school-aged children at the Palestine High School cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Volunteer hair stylists are offering free haircuts for kids and local dentistry and optometry offices are providing health information. Officers from the Palestine Fire Department and Palestine Police Department will be on hand to greet students and families.
The event is free to students in Pre-K through 12th grades who are registered to attend a public school in Anderson County. Parents are advised to bring each student for whom they are requesting supplies. They must also bring a photo identification card and a utility bill with a local address.
Free snow cones will also be available.
Callie Flynn of PJSL said uniforms will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
“We order a specific amount of each shirt or pants,” Flynn said. “Since it is so unpredictable, we just offer uniforms until supplies run out.”
PJSL mainly funds the Back to School Fair by raising money at their annual gala.
“We as the League are extremely grateful for the community in general for their generosity,” Flynn said. “Everyone in the community, from big businesses to small businesses, have pitched in and donated money to us throughout the year to allow us to host this, and we’re just excited that they’re letting us help the community by supporting us.”
Britni Wilkins of PJSL said the annual fair is a “huge event” that she has participated in twice. Last year she enjoyed watching young children pick out new backpacks.
“It was so fun to see them and to know that I had a part in doing something that was so beneficial for so many people in the community,” Wilkins said. “It just made me feel very blessed and very thankful for the Junior Service League and what they have done over the years.”
Palestine High School is located at 1600 S. Loop 256.
For information, email 1981pjsl@gmail.com, or visit Palestine Junior Service League on Facebook.
