A Palestine Middle School teacher and coach was killed and two students were injured in a car accident Sunday night.
According to Larissa Loveless, Public Information Officer for Palestine Independent School District, Michael Coyne and two PISD students had attended game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.
Coyne was driving back Sunday, May 22 when he and his passengers were struck by another vehicle.
The PISD school year ended Friday. Loveless confirmed that this was not a school-related trip.
"The passengers, who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas, are students in the district," Loveless said. "We currently have limited information regarding the accident."
Coyne leaves behind his wife, Bethany Coyne, and an infant daughter, along with a host of other family members and friends.
The district said they are extending their condolences to Coyne’s family, friends and students.
Details on the crash are limited, will bring you updates as information becomes available.
