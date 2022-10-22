Palestine’s Ag Mech team shines at State Fair

The State Fair of Texas hosted Ag Mechanics students from all over the state Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19. Palestine’s FFA Ag Mech team arrived in style and left as champions.
2022 saw the biggest Ag Mechanics and Tractor Restoration show in its history with 202 projects entered. FFA and 4-H students dive deep into their projects, investing vast amounts of time and effort into their builds. The state fair provides the opportunity to show those projects and compete with other builders, all teeming with pride in what they have produced.
Palestine FFA arrived in Dallas with a custom 24-foot lowboy gooseneck trailer sponsored by Killion & Sons and built to their specifications. The students poured a tremendous amount of time and effort into the trailer and the payoff was worth it all. The Palestine team won the gooseneck trailer class competing against all tire-below-deck and deck-below-tire gooseneck trailers.
They were Division Grand Champions in all trailer divisions including bumper pulls, gooseneck trailers and all other trailers and Grand Champions in group showmanship. To cap it all off, the team was named Reserve Grand Champion of the entire 2022 Texas State Fair Ag Mechanics show.
Junior Nathan Langley, who is in his third year as a welding student, expressed what it feels like to be a champion.
“We completed the gooseneck in February and we’ve shown it in Houston, San Antonio, Waco and now Dallas,” Langley said. “It’s really nice to hear your name called. We know we make good products, but winning really shows us what we’re able to accomplish.”
"Our team felt really good to see our hard work and determination pay off," said Junior Reed Braly. "We have put really long hours into this project, I would guess about 200 hours each student. Mr. Scoggin has taught us so much and these are lifelong skills we are leaning alongside him. I am proud to be a part of this team."
After moving into PHS’s new Industrial Arts Building in October 2021, Palestine’s FFA Ag Mech team is on a serious winning streak, recently winning Grand Reserve Champion for their trailer projects at statewide competitions in Houston and San Antonio. Being in the win column at the State Fair of Texas is just the icing on the cake.
“These boys poured their everything into this trailer and it paid off big time,” said PISD Public Relations Director Larissa Loveless. “They stay countless late nights at the school and early mornings hitting the road to show off what they’ve built. They have to learn not only how to build the trailer, but explain to the judges how they built it in a professional way. Grand Champion group showmanship is a huge accomplishment. It means they did the best out of showing their projects to the judges through the whole show. This is a very hard award to win at any show.”
The district’s new welding shop is inside the recently completed 7,000-square foot Industrial Arts Building between the high school and Ben Milam Road. The larger facility allows the program’s 150-plus students to learn welding skills in teams throughout the school year.
The PHS Ag Mech team is under the direction of Gary Scoggin and is comprised of Juniors Langley, Reed Braly and Brody Mitchell and Seniors Julio Soto, Jose Ramirez and Pedro Garcia.
"Mr. Scoggin has always been very encouraging and is always helping us learn new things," said Junior Brody Mitchell. "He has always helped us and is always pushing us to do better. Each year we have improved our builds and have grown stronger as a team. With his leadership, we have not only learned to become better welders but also better men. We could not ask for a better welding teacher and can't wait to see what we can accomplish with our next builds."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.