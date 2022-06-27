Palestine Independent School District’s board of directors approved a 3% teacher pay raise Monday during its regular meeting. The pay raise plan includes starting salaries of $40,000 for new teachers. The board also approved the hiring of 10 professional personnel and the change to a nine-week grading period.
Superintendent Jason Marshall and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Suzanne Eiben recommended the new teacher pay scale and 10 new hires. Marshall cited inflation as the main reason to raise teacher pay to a starting rate of $40,000 per year for new teachers and 3% raises for others.
Marshall told the board the district has enough funds to cover the raises and the state legislature may approve more funds for school districts in its upcoming session. Chief Financial Officer David Atkeisson presented a positive financial report.
“Everything is looking good for this year’s budget,” Atkeisson said. “One of the positives to come out of this current economic condition is that interest rates are going up. We have no debt and tax collections are good.”
Curriculum Director Sharon Reed reviewed preliminary 2021-2022 STAAR scores. She noted several positive changes, including increased performance after last year’s scores, which were affected by the pandemic. Students performed better overall on the English Language and Reading tests than on math tests and some grades performed the highest they had in five or more years, with only small losses in test scores in few other areas.
“Some subject areas showed significant improvement,” Reed said. “We improved everywhere but in a couple of places in 8th grade and 4th grade math.”
Students’ STAAR scores will be available on the PISD parent portal on June 24.
“The preliminary STAAR results indicate the district will come out well in the accountability ratings,” Marshall said.
The board also approved adoption of a nine-week versus a six-week grading period to allow more time for reteaching. The change is a response to motivate achievement in students who participate in extracurricular activities.
The material taught and the number of tests are not changing, but the amount of time between grading periods is. The district is continuing to require 10 daily grades and three test grades per nine-weeks.
“The nine weeks would be more time to teach, not more time to test,” Reed said.
During the superintendent’s report, Marshall noted that summer school concludes next Thursday on June 30.
The district is leading discussions regarding a comprehensive plan with committee meetings among campus administrators and community leaders through July 12. The next stage in the comprehensive plan occurs Sept. 3 with presentations by committees.
PISD is hosting a regional school safety conference for Region VII Education Service Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13. Campus administrators, counselors, and teachers from area school districts are invited to learn safety procedures and equipment for protection of students and staff.
Brian Howie, director of career technical education, reviewed his department’s growing list of achievements, which include 11 CTE programs of study and more than 500 career certifications earned by students.
Marshall asked for a special called meeting in July and announced two upcoming regular board meetings on July 26 and Aug. 22.
All seven board members were present at the Monday meeting: Dr. Michael Garcia, Michael Bennett, Dyna Tutt, Kurt Herrington, Davi Killion Ingram, Stanley Sokolowski and Jeffrey Schwab.
For more information about PISD visit www.palestineschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.