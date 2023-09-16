A senior at Palestine High School has been named as a semifinalist for the 69th annual Scholarship Program.
Nathan Langley, son of Judd Langley and Amy McGuire, is among the academically talented high school seniors who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $28 million, that will be offered during the spring of 2024.
“Palestine Independent School District is extremely proud of Nathan Langley and all that he has achieved to be named as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist,” said PISD Public Relations Director Larissa Loveless. “His family and PISD faculty are to be commended for supporting him and encouraging him through the process to be named as a semifinalist. We’re looking forward to the spring and the final results.”
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
Nathan said it was his PSAT scores that initially put in the running as a semifinalist. He now has to fill out an application and write an essay.
“I’m very excited to have been named a semifinalist,” he said.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Nathan is an active student at PHS, serving as Student Council President, a Jr. Ambassador and member of National Honor Society. He is also a member of Interact, the Chem Club and the newly formed Chess Club. He’s played basketball and ran track in the past and plans to run track and play golf this year.
When he’s not at school, Nathan said he enjoys hanging out with friends, playing sports like soccer and basketball, reading, watching movies and playing the guitar.
Nathan said he is currently applying to colleges, including Texas A&M and Rice University and plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
