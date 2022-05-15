One of the most rewarding aspects of being a parent is seeing your son or daughter follow in your footsteps. Whether those footsteps lead toward a chosen career, an interest or hobby or even a talent, the feeling of positively influencing your child’s path is deeply satisfying.
In 1994, Allison Freeman committed to a federal community service program called AmeriCorps NCCC.
Freeman shipped off to San Diego, California and spent 10 months working on projects to help make her country a better place. The 1994 class was officially the first class for the program. Freeman enjoyed her experience so much that she did it again in 1997 as a member of Class 4.
This fall will see the start for Class 29. Palestine High School senior Easton Mitchell, Freeman’s son, will be joining an AmeriCorps NCCC team in Sacramento, California.
“We were really excited for Easton to be accepted into the program,” Freeman said. “It’s such a great opportunity. But our main goal is to make people aware of the program and what it has to offer.”
Easton is certainly looking forward to his new adventure.
“I’m extremely excited to be accepted into the AmeriCorps NCCC program and thankful for the opportunity to travel the country while doing community service,” Mitchell said. “Following in my mom’s footsteps with AmeriCorps NCCC makes the opportunity even better.”
AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is a program that engages 18-26 year-olds in team-based national and community service in the United States.
The NCCC teams complete about four different six to eight week long projects during their 10-month term of service.
Approximately 1,200 Corps Members and Team Leaders are chosen annually to serve at one of four regional campuses, located in Sacramento, California, Aurora/Denver, Colorado, Vinton, Iowa and Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Each campus serves as a training center and hub for a multi-state region.
Members are required to complete a minimum of 1,700 hours of service, including 80 independent service hours, though members complete an average of 1,850 service hours per term.
“The NCCC has so much to offer young people, especially those who don’t feel ready to go to college,” Freeman said. “Unfortunately it’s not discussed in schools and a lot of people who could benefit from the experience don’t know about it.”
And the benefits are pretty impressive. While serving in AmeriCorps NCCC, members receive a living allowance of approximately $4,000 for 10 months of service, room and board, limited healthcare coverage, uniforms and training. Students will also receive an education award of approximately $6,000 upon completion of the program. This amount is based on the maximum value of the Pell Grant at that time.
Before starting project work, members go through team building exercises, physical training and special training for the individual jobs they will hold on the team. During this time, members also receive extensive training in first aid/CPR and disaster relief through the Red Cross. They are also trained on how to use different tools and other equipment they might need throughout their projects.
Projects fall into one or more of five areas: disaster response, infrastructure improvement, environmental stewardship and conservation, energy conservation, urban and rural development. Teams frequently work with non-profit organizations such as Habitat For Humanity and the American Red Cross, tutor students in public schools, and build trails for various national and state parks.
About 15% of NCCC members even become red-card certified fire fighters. NCCC teams have successfully served in fighting major wild land fires and in completing fire mitigation work, according to National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service officials.
Trinity Roberson, a recent graduate of the UT Tyler University Academy at Palestine, is currently serving with AmeriCorps NCCC in Washington state, and echos Freeman’s praise for the program.
“I’m really enjoying my time in this program and I’m grateful to be given a chance to have this experience,” Roberson said. “I would definitely recommend this program. It gives you a chance to improve yourself and grow as a person while also getting to help communities and explore more of the country.”
For more information on AmeriCorps NCCC, visit americorps.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.