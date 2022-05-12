Palestine senior Hector Mata won a new car in Palestine Toyota’s annual Driven to Succeed Program Wednesday. Mata walked away with a brand-new Toyota Corolla and he did it all before getting his drivers license.
What is usually a day filled with long anticipation and mystery to see who would walk away with a 2022 Toyota Corolla, ended on the second key as Mata smiled from ear-to-ear when the alarm sounded on the field of Wildcat Stadium.
The car was completely free to the winning student. Cost, tax, title and license were all covered by Palestine Toyota.
Students have been working towards this day for much of the school year. Seniors earned an entry for every six-week period they had perfect attendance. Once the entries were collected, they were put in a bag. Students were assigned a number this year and waited for Palestine Toyota General Manger Chuck Eldridge to call them down to the field.
“I look forward to this all year long,” Eldridge said. “A deserving kid gets it every single year. I get more excited than the kids because it takes a second to register. We’re humbled to be able to do this program with Palestine Independent School District. We thank all the educators who made this possible.”
While giving away a car is the main highlight to this program for the students, what’s not to be lost is the initial purpose of it that was started six years ago.
“The goal is getting kids in seats,” Eldridge said. “Students learn better when they’re sitting in front of a teacher. There’s no substitute for in-school learning. This shows our local kids we believe in them. Just give them a chance. You see their appreciation. We love our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.