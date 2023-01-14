University Academy students are learning about leadership while volunteering at BARC the Anderson County Humane Society while they care for stray cats and dogs. The Kindergarten through 12th grade charter school of the University of Texas at Tyler is located less than a quarter mile from the animal shelter, so students can walk there with teachers after school and participate in a program called Leader in Me: BARC Animal Club.
This week student volunteers met some of the shelter’s large adult dogs and took them for a 15-minute round trip to Upper Lake. They walked in small groups with teachers and a half dozen adult volunteers who introduced the animals to the students and guided their interactions.
The student volunteers are in the fourth grade and up and were selected through an application process. More than 20 students applied although no more than 12 can participate while teachers supervise.
All the animals are vaccinated and treated for fleas and ticks and pose little danger to the students. Minor injuries such as scratches may occur but students and their parents signed a waiver stating they will not hold University Academy or BARC responsible for incidents.
Meantime the animal shelter continues work it has done for decades. BARC Board President James Turnage said the shelter quarantines strays for 72 hours when they first come and sick animals are now treated for mange, heartworm, diarrhea, and respiratory infections as BARC is avoiding euthanasia as much as possible.
“We have asked for and received a wonderful amount of support from our community and we are making great strides such as donations for vet care that in the past would have resulted in euthanasia,” Turnage said.
Turnage said the size of BARC’s facility is limited so the organization’s greatest need as it moves toward becoming a no kill shelter is more foster homes for animals as they await adoption.
The student club is a positive step in caring for the hundreds of dogs and cats BARC takes in from the city and county each month.
The students toured the facility last week. On most days one student group walks dogs or plays with them in the dog park while the other group interacts with the cats inside the facility.
University Academy students have done projects for BARC in the past but the BARC Animal Club program is new this semester.
Shelly Parsons, the project’s coordinating teacher, explained why she requested applications.
“You need kids who are responsible to take on this type of job,” Parsons said.
The activities benefit students as well as the animals.
“Animals can help boost the self-esteem of students and help lower stress levels while teaching students the importance of being kind and gentle,” Parsons said. “The animals need love and exercise time and our students are full of both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.