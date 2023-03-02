PHS alumni’s dress exchange encourages teens to enjoy prom

Not everyone can afford to attend prom, but Palestine High School graduate Corie Mason-Best recently started a dress exchange to improve participation. Mason-Best and her friends are collecting donations of dozens of gowns and plan to make them available at no cost to students.
The exchange accepts dresses in all sizes and in good condition with no obvious damages. Mason-Best plans to hold the exchange at PHS to allow students to try on the dresses after school. A date for the exchange was set for Friday, March 3 at PHS, but was canceled due to the need to collect at least 30 dresses.
The PHS prom is usually held the first Saturday in May. Mason-Best hopes for donations of all dress sizes, including plus sizes, because large sizes in styles popular among teenagers are particularly difficult to find.
Affording the right prom dress can be difficult, as they cost roughly $400 and up. Mason-Best said even second-hand dresses cost between $200 to $300.
“When I was in high school I know mine was $250 and that was from a consignment store,” Mason-Best said.
Mason-Best is organizing the event because she believes students who can’t afford to buy a prom dress sometimes choose not to attend the prom if they can’t find the right dress.
“The last thing I would want is somebody to miss out on such a monumental event just because they couldn’t afford a dress that looks like everybody else’s dresses.”
Larissa Loveless, public relations director for the Palestine Independent School District, has provided guidance on involving the community in the project. Loveless said she supports the exchange.
“It’s such a great and responsible idea for us to all become wise consumers,” Loveless said. “As Corie’s junior high principal it makes me proud to see an alumni with an amazing idea and such a generous and empathetic heart. Many see areas for improvement but few take action, as Corie has.”
Mason-Best works as a substitute teacher for PISD and wants to do the project to help students enjoy their youth.
“A lot of these children have experienced so much and grown up too fast and are not interested in the gimmicky high school things anymore,” Mason-Best said. “I think that everybody deserves to have a prom and to have a graduation.”
Donations can be delivered to the Flower Shop at 1734 Crockett Road during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Individuals who can’t donate during those times can make arrangements with Mason-Best by calling 903-373-9533.
