PHS alumni’s dress exchange encourages teens to enjoy prom

Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.