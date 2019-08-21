When the Palestine Varsity Choir sang at a district competition in April, they knew their material, but they didn't know they were also auditioning to sing at Carnegie Hall.
Director Leslie Hooe videoed the performance and shared it with maestros in New York City — but didn't tell them until they had been accepted. No one was disappointed, though, when they learned they could all participate in the one-of-a-kind opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall next March.
Hooe has sent a few students to sing at Carnegie Hall in her four years at Palestine High School, but the 2020 choir trip will be the largest since she went as a student 25 years ago. Seventeen of the 20 students in Hooe's varsity choir plan to participate, including three who have sung at Carnegie Hall previously.
Besides looking forward to the trip, students said Hooe's class is “inspiring.”
“Choir shows that I can express myself and that I have talent,” said D'Marcus Polk, a freshman.
The students also know Hooe's talent is integral to their success. Kinsley Ward, a senior, said Hooe has an intuition for recognizing talent. Ward said she was surprised that even though she didn't join choir until her junior year, she still qualified for the state competition in Austin.
The opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall is an honor, Hooe said, where patrons pay a minimum of $85 to attend a performance — and only a small percentage of people worldwide get the opportunity to perform.
“Globally, it's a world-renowned venue,” Hooe said.
The performance is the highlight of the trip, but students said they are also looking forward to seeing the Starlight Diner, the 9-11 Memorial, the Statue of Liberty and a Broadway Show.
The cost is a hefty $2,200 to $2,300 per student, but no one will be left out, unless they decide not to go.
The choir plans to raise all the money — about $40,000 — through group fundraisers, until all the money trickles in. Several parents and teachers have also signed up to participate as chaperones.
The choir will host its first fundraiser, a community garage sale in the PHS parking lot, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spaces are available for $25 each, and can be reserved through the Palestine Visitor Center website at www.visitpalestine.com. Patrons can also call the Visitor's Center at 903-723-3014 to reserve a space.
Individuals can send donations to PHS Varsity Choir, c/o Leslie Hooe, 1600 S. Loop 256, Palestine, Texas, 75801, or call Hooe at 903-731-8005, extension 2159.
