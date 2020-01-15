Palestine’s secondary schools have a wonderful problem: Growing participation in activities and CTE (career technical education) is causing a shortage of space. Without raising taxes, the district has started construction on two buildings.
With roughly 1,000 students competing for practice time, the school district is solving the lack of practice space with two new buildings: The first, behind the high school parking lot, will include an indoor gym and CTE facility; the second, a band practice hall, is across the street on Ben Milam Road, behind Taco Bell.
After bankrolling expansion funds for almost four years, the district has enough money to purchase building materials and construct buildings with labor from its operations department – without passing a bond or outsourcing construction.
“The current campus is bursting at the seams,” said PISD Spokesperson Larissa Loveless. “We need more space in so many areas.”
Jacob Wheeler, director of operations for PISD, manages his own crew – skilled laborers who perform most of the district’s construction projects, in-house. Construction projects, like the new daycare facility built for children of district employees last summer, typically save $300,000 to $400,000 when done by PISD’s skilled workers, Wheeler told the Herald-Press.
The facility on Ben Milam Road will house a large dance studio for the PHS KikKats, the high school drill team. It also will provide boys and girls locker rooms for the tennis team, a concession stand and a building trades facility with a state-of-the-art welding shop. It will also accommodate athletic programs that need an indoor space to practice during rainy weather.
“That one project is going to accomplish about seven of our issues,” Wheeler said.
The soccer program has swelled to 200 students on four teams that use the stadium in the late fall and early spring semesters, overlapping seasons with football and track. The high school band and drill team are growing too, but can't practice at the same time as the athletes – whose coaches are already juggling their practice times.
Meantime, classrooms used for CTE classes will repurpose to classrooms for core academic courses.
Loveless said the project shows the district is using taxpayers’ money wisely. “We’re always looking for ways to improve,” she said.
