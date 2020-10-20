Palestine High School’s welding program is building a promising future for a growing number of students with top prizes at statewide competitions. With roughly 175 students taking welding courses this year, teachers Joey Perez and Gary Scoggin are helping students get on track to skilled jobs that pay $45,000 or more.
Senior Alan Cruz, for example, won a $750 scholarship to Texas State Technical College in Waco, where he plans to continue his studies and earn a certificate.
A 24-foot trailer won Grand Champion, while two other projects won high honors at the Waco Heart O’ Texas State Ag Mechanics Show last week.
As a junior last year, Cruz was one of five students who showed the same 24-foot trailer in March that won the Grand Champion prize at the 2020 San Angelo Agriculture Mechanics competition in February. The four seniors graduated in May, and some are now enrolled in welding courses at TSTC.
After the prize-winning 24-foot trailer shows in more state contests this year, it will be used by the school’s ag program to transport cattle and other show animals.
Other entries at last week’s show also won top honors. A group of ninth-grade students won first in class for a 12-foot utility trailer they built last year. Another group showed a 20-foot bumper pull trailer, which earned second place behind the overall grand champion.
Brain Howie, Director of College and Career Readiness for Palestine schools, said the judges in Waco were impressed with the students’ near-perfect welds, excellent attention to detail, and thorough knowledge of the projects.
“Our kids have done a really good job of knowing the ins and outs of making the trailers,” Howie said. “They all take great pride in their work. It’s really become a great thing for Palestine ISD.”
The 20-foot trailer will be used by the school district’s maintenance department. Sometimes, however, students can build projects for private individuals or businesses, as long as the students can keep the projects long enough to show them at contests.
Students are looking forward to showing the same projects at the Ag-mech show in Houston, which they missed due to the COVID-19 shutdown last year. They are also busy building new projects to show in other competitions around the state — where they can qualify for more scholarships.
