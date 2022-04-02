Just months after moving into Palestine High School’s new Industrial Arts Building in October, agriculture mechanics teams are winning high honors in statewide competitions. Two separate teams recently won Grand Reserve Champion for their welding projects at statewide competitions in Houston and San Antonio.
At the Houston Ag Mechanics show in March, a team of seven students that entered their 36-foot cattle trailer won First in Class, Reserve Division and Overall Reserve Grand Champion. Their custom-built steel trailer with a canopy top captured the show’s second highest overall honors, competing against roughly 500 high school Ag mech teams from around the state.
The cattle trailer team includes students Cason Clark, Pedro Garcia, Jose Ramirez, Mason Shead, Julio Soto and Garrett Steadman.
The win in Houston was preceded by another success at the San Antonio Junior Ag Mech show in February where a different team won the Reserve Champion prize with their gooseneck trailer project, also known as a lowboy trailer. The team included Reed Braly, Carter Graham, Dylan Jones, Nathan Langley, Brody Mitchell and Mason Mitchell.
The welding shop’s new workshop is inside the district’s 7,000-square foot Industrial Arts Building between the high school and Ben Milam Road. The larger facility allows the program’s 150-plus students to learn welding skills in teams throughout the school year.
Ag Mech Teachers Joey Perez and Gary Scoggin and Paraprofessional Walter Landers collaborate in leading the separate teams and allow them to work on separate projects inside the shop’s cavernous two-story space.
Perez said that the Houston Ag Mechanics show is considered the state’s largest competition.
“Basically it’s one of the most prestigious awards. Houston is the daddy of all Ag mech shows,” Perez said. “This is a memory they’ll never forget.”
While working on projects and preparing for competitions, the students learn responsibility, how to stay on task, and how to manage their time among other extra-curricular activities. They also gain confidence and learn presentation skills, which are honed when they go to competitions.
At the Ag mech shows the students are required to present their projects to judges and secret shoppers over several hours, describing features of their projects in minute detail and with professional presentation skills.
“A lot of these kids are very nervous; they have to get out and speak to people,” Scoggin said. “It helps them gain confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.