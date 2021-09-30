The Palestine Independent School District had a chance to show off its new industrial arts facility on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and showcase of the career and technical education department.
Superintendent Jason Marshall welcomed community members to the event and gave a brief overview.
Ready for occupancy beginning in September, the facility houses the Palestine High School welding and woodworking departments. It features extensive welding stations with a ventilation system acquired through a grant which totaled more than $200,000.
The building has over-sized garage doors for easy access for all kinds of vehicles and even mobile homes.
“We can build modular homes in here, build them and bring them through.” Marshall said.
Still under construction are tennis locker rooms, a concession area and Kik Kat studio.
The programs will have space to sprawl and afford further opportunities for student learning and certification.
“This building was paid for out of fund balance,” said PISD board member Michael Bennett. “We didn’t have to go ask for a bond, we didn’t have to raise your taxes. This building is completely paid for and came out of fund balance.”
Bennett thanked the chief financial officer for the district David Atkeisson.
“Our CFO, has been fiscally responsible for the last several years... so we could build this facility and do some upgrades to our athletic complex,” Bennett said.
Inside the classrooms, there are newly purchased welding simulators which give students a chance to practice welding technique while others watch on a large screen. The simulator gives feedback on technique as well as a grade.
It is a safe way for students to get a feel for the welding process and without the excess use of materials, according to Gary Scoggin, welding instructor at PHS.
“It allows students to be in spark-free environments,” said Brian Howie, the director of the College, Career and Military Readiness program at PHS. “It allows them to practice and weld without the dangers. They get to play around with it in a safe way.”
During a July 6 called Board of Education meeting, members unanimously approved the purchase of four welding simulators. The machines were purchased for $123,046.78.
It was revenue built within the budget from outcomes bonus money equaling $198,000. The allotment was directed toward the College, Career and Military Readiness program.
Howie said the mobile units will allow teachers to visit other campuses, like A.M. Story and offer students opportunities to see what the career programs are like.
The welding simulators can be adjusted for all skill levels and for a variety of welding types, according Scoggin.
Guests were able to make their way through the new facility as well as the CTE building where students participate in dual enrollment programs like the EMT certification classes taught by Justin Florence.
“The district doesn’t hold back when I need something for class,” he said.
The school was able to purchase a used ambulance for $1,000 and local businesses did work to get it in solid working order for the EMT training.
It is the only one like it in the state of Texas, according to Florence.
“I teach the dual credit program here. It is the same program taught at TVCC but they get credit for it,” Florence said. “A lot of students don’t ever get to practice loading a patient onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. They will get that experience.”
The extensive classrooms include other hands-on options for students like cooking in a full-sized industrial kitchen, or doing news broadcasts in front of a green screen or styling hair in a fully-equipped salon.
The programs of study include agriculture, food and natural resources, architecture and construction, arts, audio visual communications, business marketing and finance, education and training, health science, hospitality and tourism, community services, law and public service, manufacturing, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to Howie.
Howie said that last year 135 senior students were enrolled in a dual credit class and 33 students graduated with an associate’s degree.
“As you should know, our goal for the students is not just to get them out of high school, but is to prepare them for life after high school and all students are not college bound students,” said PHS Principal William Stewart. “We really appreciate what our central office team has done.”
