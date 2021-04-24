Palestine Independent School District hosted a special award party for its lead reading teachers at Northside and Southside Schools, Kindergarten through Third Grade.
All Kindergarten through third grade teachers, including special education teachers, and principals are required to complete the House Bill 3 Reading Academies by 2023.
“These teachers went above and beyond what was asked and will serve as mentors next year for other teachers in the program,” said Sharon Reed, program director.
Eleven PISD teachers were awarded $500 in recognition of finishing program during the COVID-19 pandemic and a strained academic year. These teachers were Paula Kizer, Diana Mendietta, Kayla Pritchett, Cailynn Timmins, Michelle Boone, Amber Carnell, Rebecca Garcia, Mandy Grayson, Marissa Massey and Melanie Marino. These teachers will serve as Texas Reading Academy mentors for other teachers in the district.
The “reading bosses” were honored by PISD with a special cash bonus and a Monopoly themed party Thursday, April 22 at Oxbow Hall.
Chris Kizer, PISD College and Career Readiness Director, played the part of Mr. Monopoly during the party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.