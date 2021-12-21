Palestine Independent School District reviewed progress in its Vision 2020 plan to improve operations with strategic planning on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Led by Superintendent Jason Marshall, board members flipped through their Vision 2020 plan to discuss progress in the following departments: technology, college and career readiness, fine arts, athletics, public relations, business, safety and security, instructional services and human resources.
Fueled by the pandemic, the district improved its online learning technology. In-class updates were also made with projector screens replaced by interactive TVs.
In the areas of fine arts and athletics, the district reported an increase in student participation. Specific recent athletic highlights include post-district advancements in tennis, a soccer state championship, and a 21 and 3 girls basketball team. Other programs that reportedly experienced growth were welding and building trades in the college and career readiness department.
Brian Howie, Director of the College, Career & Military Readiness Department, also reported on Palestine ISD's partnership with SFA to provide PHS students college credit while taking classes in high school. Partnering with a four year university is thought to have a positive impact on high school students and their parents.
"When kids take an SFA class, that gives mom and dad a feeling that they're not as afraid to let their kid go on. They feel more comfortable," Howie said.
Trinity Valley Community College and Kilgore are other college partners. Kilgore currently offers training in their fire academy. However, Palestine ISD continues to look for a college to partner with for a lineman training program. At this time, TVCC is a frontrunner, but partnership for this program has yet to be confirmed. The district reports they could offer a standalone lineman program, but partnership with a college is important for increasing students' chances of getting a job after program completion.
Other progress toward this improvement plan discussed at the meeting includes an increase in licensed resource officers for improving student safety, the establishment of a public relations department, and an increase in teachers' salaries – reportedly the largest pay raise in history.
Board member Michael Bennett also brought up TASB as a topic of discussion. The Texas Association of School Boards, provides advocacy for local school boards by enhancing their representation in the state legislature when policies are made and describes themselves as "a leader in statewide policy decisions."
Aside from advocacy, TASB also provides training to school staff. The school board uses a portion of taxpayer dollars to pay for TASB's services. Since TASB is a statewide advocacy group, the Palestine ISD school board wants to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used to represent local values rather than values farther left of center, much like those in the state's capital where TASB is headquartered. This will be a future issue of discussion.
Earlier in the meeting, junior rotarians and students of the month were recognized.
Junior rotarian Brenda Casas was in attendance. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, the Spanish club, in the top 10% of her class, and volunteers at the Palestine Community Theatre. She is currently working toward her pharmacy technician certification and plans to major in economics or finance.
Female student of the month Gabriela Knox is a member of Interact, student council, chemistry club, UIL, serves as the secretary of the National Honor Society, and is in the top 10% of her class. She has been selected as a Hispanic Scholar and National Rural and Small Town Scholar. She also plays varsity tennis and volunteers through her church. She plans to study business and attend law school.
Male student of the month Mason Mitchell is team captain of the varsity football team and received honors of Academic All State his junior and senior years. He also participates in fishing, track, powerlifting, and welding. He's a member of Interact and the National Honor Society. He plans to play college football and become a chiropractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.