Parents, students, and teachers of Palestine Independent School District are voting on a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
The online survey, which began Monday, March 1 and closes Tuesday, March 9, allows stakeholders to choose from three traditional school calendars with similar holidays and testing dates but differences in the length of school days and the school year.
The district is seeking stakeholders’ buy-in to improve students’ attendance, and to allow as much in-class instruction as possible in the coming school year.
In 2020, many students fell behind academically as school closures and illnesses caused them to miss school days during the pandemic.
Sharon Reed, curriculum director for PISD, said involving parents, teachers, and students in the voting process will optimize student attendance and academic performance.
“We wanted to give our parents the opportunity to give feedback on which calendar they preferred,” Reed said. “We’re trying to give them options and let them know what we’re looking at.”
On the district’s Facebook page, the post by Larissa Loveless, PISD director of public relations, encourages district-wide participation.
“Please take a minute to study and vote,” Loveless said. “We need input from parents, faculty and community. Your voice is important to the Wildcat Nation.”
Calendars A, B, and C all kick off the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday, Aug. 12 for students and offer the same holidays for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring break. Calendars A and B end the school year on Thursday, May 27 for students, but Calendar C ends on Thursday, May 20.
Calendar A’s traditional schedule allows students to attend school more frequently with shorter school days. Calendar B provides so-called teaming days, including several half-days for teacher planning. Calendar C comes with a shorter school year and an earlier graduation date but fewer days off for students and longer school days on some campuses.
In Calendar C, summer school ends Wednesday, June 30 but runs through Thursday, July 8 in Calendars A and B.
Students in the third through 12th grades will vote online through educational software platforms on Monday during school. Voting for parents and teachers ends Tuesday, March 9.
Reed will present collected data to the school board, which will likely vote on a final calendar in the next few weeks.
“I think there’s concern in general from the community, parents, and teachers, for the kids needing to be in class when there’s instruction,” Reed said. “We’re really looking at trying to get our kids in school as much as possible.”
The survey is posted on PISD’s Facebook page, on the district website, and at http://ow.ly/7Jr250DRkxR. Click HERE to complete the survey online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.