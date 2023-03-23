Anderson County’s largest school district is hosting a whirlwind of spring activities and a few changes coming in the next school year. The Palestine Independent School District’s board of trustees held its regular monthly meeting for March Tuesday at the district’s administration building and approved a new supper plan, calendar, and secondary course guides to take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
The board approved a new supper program for the 2023-2024 school year with Chartwells, a nationwide food service company that is also the district’s current provider. The bid was approved through the Texas Department of Agriculture and provides three meals a day, including breakfast, lunch and supper, to all students. Details of the program, such as when the suppers are offered, are yet to be determined.
Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Chris Kiser discussed new junior high and high school course guides including GPA revisions and the adoption of a new calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The board approved both items.
Superintendent Jason Marshall reported on the district’s trends and activities. Enrollment is down by 100 students and has not picked up since COVID so future staffing changes may be necessary.
Soccer playoffs begin with two home games this week. Girls soccer hosts Carthage Thursday at 6 p.m. after a 5 p.m. Celebration Tailgate party and the boys team plays against Sabine Independent School District at 6 p.m. Friday. UIL academics, golf, tennis, agriculture and track teams also compete in March and April.
The Purses and Pearls education foundation fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
School is closed April 7 for the Good Friday holiday. Teachers attend professional development the following Monday, April 10, which includes the employee service awards ceremony at Palestine High School.
A Region 7 safety consultant is set to present the Marshall and Guardian plans to board members at a special meeting on Monday, April 10. Marshall added that the session is informational only and no decision regarding either plan has been made.
Other upcoming events include a Celebration of the Arts April 15, a Dance Showcase April 22 and the Wildcat Olympians at Wildcat Stadium May 15.
Chief Financial Officer Doug Atkeisson discussed the district’s financial report and asked the board to consider approving a new food service contract. Interest rates are strong and tax collections are at 100%.
“The taxpayers of PISD are the greatest supporters of our students here, and we really appreciate their efforts,” Atkeisson said.
Marshall told the board he appreciates Atkeisson’s efforts in seeing the new supper program contract through.
“This is going to be a great service,” Marshall said. “We’re going to be able to provide to a lot of families and kids to our families.”
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Suzanne Eiben proposed that the board adopt a local policy for academic achievement that affects class ranking for the class of 2027 and beyond. The board approved the proposal.
The board also approved administrators’ and teachers’ contracts for the 2023-2024 school year, including probationary teacher contracts. No new hires were submitted for approval.
Northside Primary School Principal Traci Pridgen presented district highlights for March. At her campus 50 students have perfect attendance for the third quarter. Students who meet the campus’s attendance goals can win a free bicycle at the end of the school year.
Junior Rotarians recognized at the March meeting include Angela Ledesma and Elizabeth Ratcliff. Students of the Month include Natalie Guillen and Andrew Gregory.
Board members present at the meeting include Davi Killion-Ingram, Kurt Herrington, Stanley Sokolowski, Shereece Jogie, Dr. Michael Garcia, Michael Bennett and Jeffrey Schwab.
The next PISD board meeting is set for April 17.
For information about the PISD school board visit www.palestineschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.