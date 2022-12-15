Palestine Junior High placed second at the University Interscholastic League District 18-4A One Act Play competition in Bullard Monday. The company of 20 seventh and eighth grade students performed “Lafayette No. 1” by Mandy Conner of Waco and received an array of honors.
Michael Alonso won Top Performer and Quinn Marshall and Aaliyah Reyes were named part of the All Star Cast. Camila Vega, Issis Gray, and Michael Mullins received Honorable Mention and Ta’Niyjah Gray was named to the All Star Tech Crew.
The cast of 15 and crew of five performed under the direction of theater teacher Duane Prater. The play is set in New Orleans in the early 1800s.
Prater said the play is a realistic and gritty study of survival during the early 18th century.
“One of the main reasons I selected it is because of what this group has gone through with COVID,” Prater said. “It's a group of orphans that are fighting to get a home or to be remembered before the yellow pandemic takes them all.
Prater is a 15-year teacher and has taught theater at PJH for four years. He was particularly impressed by the company’s maturity.
“It’s very hairy subject matter, but I thought the kids could handle it and it was real-life, in a sense, because it’s what the kids are going through with COVID,” Prater said. “They handled it with a maturity that is beyond most junior high troops.”
Prater said he was impressed with the company’s ability to handle the play’s subject matter.
“I just wish that the community and the kids would know that what they did was powerful,” he said. “Most junior highs that I know of would shy away from doing something so heavy and so memorable.”
The troop also performed in PHS’s Winter Fine Arts Extravaganza held at Palestine High School Wednesday. The event included an array of fine arts activities, including band, dance choir, and visual arts.
