Palestine Junior Service League is gearing up to serve 600 kids at its annual Back to School Fair Saturday, Aug. 6. The nonprofit organization is giving away school supplies, backpacks and uniforms to Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students from 8 a.m. to noon at the Palestine High School cafeteria.
PJSL expects to serve roughly 25% more students than the total 400 students served in 2021 because increased inflation and cost of living are affecting more local families this year.
President-elect Brianne Campos said the club increased their budget for purchasing supplies to $12,000 this year to accommodate for price increases.
Admission is not income-based but parents must bring an ID and proof of residency in Anderson County and all children must be present to receive supplies. Proof of residency includes a utility bill or mail with the home address printed on the envelope.
PJSL provides each student a uniform, backpack, a pencil case, pencils, pens, markers, paper, composition books and folders. Supplies are appropriate to students’ grade levels.
“It’s a hard time for everybody right now,” Campos said. “We try to give the main things the kids need.”
PJSL raises funds for the fair at an annual gala in March. Several businesses donate money or silent auction items. The organization starts planning for the fair in earnest in April of each year. Roughly 20 volunteers participate.
Activities for the kids include slushies, face painting, coloring stations and visits from school mascots, firefighters and police officers. The high school’s cosmetology department gives haircuts on a first-come, first-served basis and members of the Lion’s Club offer vision screenings.
PJSL started the fair in 2000 when moms in the club saw that back-to-school shopping was a financial strain for many families.
The club’s other annual projects include beautification of Reagan Park, field trips for students of Anderson County’s public schools and a coat drive for children known as Spread the Warmth. Membership is open to women ages 21 through 40.
“A lot of what we do is centered around the kids,” Campos said.
Individuals who would like to send donations can address them to Palestine Junior Service League, P.O. Box 1423, Palestine, TX 75802.
