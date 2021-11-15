Westwood High School was on lockdown Friday, Nov. 12 after a student reported another student had a gun on campus.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, officers were called to school at 11:30 a.m. Friday, after a student reported another student showed them a handgun in the restroom.
Harcrow said the school was put on lockdown, the student was isolated and the gun was found. The student was arrested on the charge of possession of a firearm in a place where weapons are prohibited, which is a third degree felony, and taken to a juvenile detention center.
This incident is still under investigation.
On Friday afternoon, Westwood High School Principal Steven Nettles sent out a Safety Update to parents that stated, “Today, our campus was placed in secure mode/lock down as a precautionary measure while police investigated and handled a reported issue on campus. The lock down was in place for about 10 minutes and was lifted as soon as we were given clearance by police. All students are safe and classroom instruction is continuing, as usual. Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students is always our top priority.”
“No students were in danger,” Superintendent Wade Stanford said Monday. “We want to praise the Palestine Police Department for their quick response and assistance in the matter.”
For parents with questions or concerns, Stanford urged them to contact Steven Nettles at 903-729- 1773
