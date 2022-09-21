Joshua ISD is implementing new safety measures at sporting events after possible shooters were arrested before one of the district’s away football games.
Before Friday night’s game in Everman, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office informed the Everman Police Department there was a credible and potentially imminent threat at the game, which was at homecoming for Everman.
They were informed an individual was on his way to the game intending to use a firearm he had obtained earlier that day. Heavy law enforcement presence already existed at the game; however, additional personnel were quickly dispatched to assist.
Additional police were added to an already heavy law enforcement presence at the game.
A short time later, Everman police officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle traveling south on Race Street towards the football stadium.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle at the east gate entrance to the stadium. While searching the vehicle, police found an AR pistol and 60-round magazine.
Authorities on Monday identified the pair arrested as Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper, both 18. Both were arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, terroristic threat and endangering a child.
A 10-year-old was also with them. That child was later released to his or her parents.
The pair were detained just 20 minutes after the tip came in, Everman Police Chief C. W. Spencer said. Police said one of the suspects graduated from Everman High School last year.
As a result, Joshua ISD on Monday issued a clear bag policy for all JISD home athletic events, beginning with Friday night’s home game.
The only bags permitted will be:
• Clear totes — plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.
• Plastic storage bag — clear resealable one gallon bag.
Exceptions are made for credentialed media, medical necessity and diaper bags after inspection at the gate.
JISD is also implementing an additional reporting system for suspicious activity.
Parents, staff, and community members can now report criminal, terroristic or safety-related threats to law enforcement using iWatchTexas.
This report usually takes less than five minutes to complete and goes directly to local authorities. iWatchTexas is available at iwatchtx.org and on the JISD website under Site Shortcuts and on the Safety and Security Department page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.