The Sam Houston State University Police Department is investigating a report of a deceased male on the Sam Houston Memorial Museum Grounds.
According to a notification around 4 p.m. Thursday from KatSafe, the University’s emergency alert system and preparedness program, there is no threat to the university at this time. The deceased is being taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the University Police Department at 936-294-1800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.