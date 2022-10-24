AUSTIN — It’s a toss-up in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to a new poll by Beacon Research released Sunday, a day before early voting.
The poll shows that Republican Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a heated race for the state’s highest position with Abbott leading 48% to 45%. Among definite voters, Abbott received 48% support, while O’Rourke received 46%.
The poll surveyed 1,264 Texans in English and Spanish Oct 15-19.
Of the total respondents, 75% said they have voted in all or almost all of the elections in the past two to three years. About 89% of those surveyed said they were at least very motivated to vote in this midterm election.
When evaluating independent voters, 24% said they voted for Democrats the last time they voted, 24% said they voted for Republicans and 43% said they voted for a mix of Democrats and Republicans.
The poll also sought insight into the most important issues facing the state.
About 22% of respondents said immigration and border security were their top concerns, with 22% saying the economy, job and inflation were the most important issues facing Texans today. Political corruption, attacks on democracy, and abortion laws each received 17%, and 13% said guns and school safety were the key issue.
Separately, 47% of respondents said gun laws were not strict enough while 59% said they were not confident that Texas’ current gun laws can keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.
Following the release of the poll, O’Rourke said in a statement that voters “all across this state are ready to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures and vote for change after eight years of him putting his extreme agenda over the people of Texas.”
“With over 100,000 volunteers, we have the largest on-the-ground organizing program in Texas history that is committed to turning out the new, infrequent and overlooked voters who will be the margin of victory on the eighth of November,” O’Rourke said.
Abbott’s campaign did not comment on the recent survey.
The Beacon Research poll comes days after another poll by the UT/Texas Politics Project found that state Republicans held double-digit advantages over their Democratic counterparts.
In that poll, Abbott led O’Rourke 54% to 43%.
Another survey by Marist Texas Poll released Oct. 12 found that Abbott led O’Rourke 49% to 45%.
Early voting, which began Monday, runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 28.
