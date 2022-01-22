Palestine Junior Service League sponsored “Sticky Brain,” by mentalist and magician Grant Price of Fort Worth, last week at Westwood, Palestine and Elkhart high schools. Price spoke and performed for roughly 1,000 students at the three schools last week for the League’s annual arts program, which offers enrichment to different grade levels each year.
Price entertained the students by guessing their names and birthdates but the goal was teaching memorization and study skills. He opened each presentation by having three students pick a card and correctly guessed them by observing reactions to random questions.
“Price did a good job of mixing entertainment and a good learning concept,” said William Stewart, principal of Palestine High School. “He got the kids hooked and then he went into some memorization techniques that could help them with their school studies.”
PJSL Vice President Brianne Campos said the League’s arts presentation usually takes place once a year but did not occur last year because students were learning online.
“We’re so excited to be back to some ‘normalcy,’ as this presentation was originally planned for fall 2020, but never happened due to COVID,” Campos said.
The League’s most recent arts program in January 2020 sponsored a mobile planetarium presentation for fourth graders from area schools at the Palestine YMCA.
Campos said the “Sticky Brain” presentation was suitable for high school students because it held their attention and taught study skills they’ll need while preparing for college.
“The kids were very engaged in the program,” Campos said. “We got great feedback from the students and all the staff that came.”
Hunter Faith, a student at Elkhart High School, was the first person ever to win Price’s $100 challenge, which involved seeing a slide for 30 seconds then repeating the words in order later in the program.
“Price has been doing this for a long time and no one has ever won that $100 and a student from Elkhart did it and won it,” Campos said.
“Sticky Brain” was made possible by PJSL’s main fundraiser, its annual gala. The League’s next gala and silent auction occurs Saturday, March 5 at the Palestine Senior Citizens Center. The theme this year is “Cirque de la Lune,” or literally, “Circus of the Moon.”
PJSL members are also helping with a “Spread the Warmth” program that purchases coats and winter wear for students needing them as identified by their school counselors.
“We want to let the greater community know the League is back to work full swing, and that we are extremely appreciative to all of the businesses and individuals who donate to help us make these programs possible,” Campos said.
For information about PJSL, visit itsr Facebook page.
