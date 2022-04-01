“BINGO” followed by squeals of excitement filled the air during Palestine Independent School District Education Foundations’ Purses and Pearls event Thursday night.
“What a fun way to raise money,” said Mary Raum, tourism and marketing director for the city of Palestine. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to play bingo for a chance to win designer handbags or jewelry. The Palestine Education Foundation has created a fundraiser that really engages and embraces the ‘fun’ in fundraising.”
The PISD Education Foundation is a non-profit organization created to provide opportunities for excellence in education, promote innovative teaching and partner with the community to enhance the quality of education for all students at PISD. Proceeds raised by this event will fund innovative classroom instruction and projects, classroom level technology and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Past projects have included handicap swings for the Southside playground, 3D Archery targets for the high school, tournament fees for the fishing team, the television studio at A.M. Story Elementary, field trips and the special needs collection at the library.
After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket holders were excited to take part in the sold-out event. There were more than 500 in attendance.
The evening began with a signature cocktail, The Camelia, champagne and heavy hors d’oeuvres. There were four rounds of BINGO along with handbag drawings for labels that included Coach and Consuela. Overall, twenty guest went home with stylish designer handbags.
Those who purchased a special flashing rings enjoyed several games of “High Low” for designer jewelry by Julie Vos, Susan Shaw and Kendra Scott.
The highlight of the evening was the cookie number drawing for the four Louis Vuitton handbags. This cookie raffle alone raised $15,000 for the foundation.
“Larissa Loveless, the executive director of PEF, and her team did an amazing job coordinating a sold out event with about 500 people in attendance,” said School Board Member Davi Killion Ingram. “I love the fact that this organization is another way for the community to be involved in the Wildcat Nation and support our teachers and students. Such a great cause and a fun time.”
Those in attendance had so much fun, they are already asking to purchase a table for next year.
“It was an awesome evening with an amazing group of friends and is always a wonderful fundraiser to attend,” said Charlie Tunstall.
