Palestine Junior High coach Michael Coyne was an educator, a husband and a father. On Sunday evening, Coyne was killed in a crash after he and two students were hit by a driver going the wrong way.
Coyne and the students were on their way home from the Dallas Maverick’s game on Interstate 45.
The Mavs honored Coyne’s memory before their game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, also lifting the students who are hospitalized because of the wreck. What was displayed on the jumbotron was a smiling image – something that always helped illuminate those around him.
A community led vigil will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Palestine High School’s parking lot in remembrance of Michael Coyne.
Following the vigil, his visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at First Baptist Church of Palestine. The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at FBC Palestine.
Coyne is remembered with fondness by his friends and co-workers.
“He was a shining light in the district,” said Larissa Loveless, Palestine Independent School District Public Information Officer. “He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was extremely inspirational to a wide range of students. He’ll be greatly missed by his colleagues, students and the community.”
“If you wanted a complete friend and brother this was the guy,” said Owen Ayres, a close friend of Coyne. “He was smart enough to know how to help and strong enough to tell you what you needed to hear. He was family when I had none and the hand that pulled me from darkness. I love you brother thank you for making me a better man and person.”
According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
Coyne had rejoined the Palestine coaching staff a year ago after a stint in Jacksonville. He coached junior high girls basketball, volleyball and track.
“Our goal is to hire great people,” Palestine Athletic Director Lance Angel said. “He fit that mold. He loved being around kids and coaching them. He was a great father and inspiration. He’ll be missed in this community.”
“Coyne was the most caring and fun-loving person,” former Palestine Tennis coach Melissa Firmin said. “He had a zest for life, family and coaching that was unparalleled. He was passionate about everything he did. He loved his family and made a huge impact on my own family.”
If you would like to help support the family of Coyne and the two students, Christian Heritage Academy and Southside Baptist Church are accepting donations that can be dropped off at their locations.
“Thank you, Bethany (his wife), for sharing Michael with us,” Firmin said. “We will forever be grateful for his bond with Gage. Your sweet family will be in our hearts. Much love always. Fly high and rest easy Coyne.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.