State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) will be the guest speaker for the Anderson County Retired Educators Association Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the First Christian Church, 113 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Members and guests can meet at 2:30 p.m. to visit prior to the meeting at 3 p.m.
“We would like to welcome school retirees as well as all current Anderson County school personnel to show your support for these matters,” said Darell Hortman, a member of the ACREA. “Building relations with legislators prior to a legislative session is important for Texas Retirement Services retirees as they advocate for the passage of bills that affect them. Opening a dialogue with elected officials helps build communication and provides information about how legislative decision impact individuals. This is an opportunity for TRS retirees and other interested persons to hear State Rep. Cody Harris address retirees’ legislative priorities.”
Topics to be discussed during the meeting include:
• Keeping the Defined Benefit plan for retirees and pre-retirees.
• Keeping the funding formula established in 2019 by Senate Bill 12.
• Supporting a plan that will address the TRS-Care insurance plan.
• Providing a Cost-of-Living increase in annuity for retirees, at a level that keeps the fund actuarily sound.
"Each session I have coauthored legislation for a Cost of Living Adjustment and will continue to push for it next session,” Harris said. “I have also voted for a 13th check to help with the skyrocketing costs of health care and now Bidenflation. I also support eliminating the double dip penalty so that retired teachers can return to the classroom to help with the statewide teacher shortage."
For questions or more information about the meeting, contact Hortman at 903-724-6950.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.