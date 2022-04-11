AUSTIN — A new report by the Texas Public Charter Schools Association released Thursday found that charter schools in the state are serving more of the state's lowest-income students with less funding when compared to traditional public schools.
To calculate poverty levels, the state uses a five tier ranking system that uses median household income, home ownership, single parenthood and educational attainment scores within a census block. Previously, the state used free or reduced-lunch data when determining poverty level.
While there are 5 million students enrolled in traditional public schools in Texas and nearly 365,000 enrolled in public charter schools, the report found that of students served, 37% of charter schools students fell into the two tiers with the greatest socio-economic disadvantage, while 24% of traditional public school students did.
The difference was even greater in various regions across the state with the greatest in southeast Texas, where 48% of charter school students were the most disadvantaged versus 22% in traditional public schools.
“The data shows us that public charter schools serve not only a higher rate of economically disadvantaged students overall, but also a larger share of students who are the most profoundly disadvantaged,” the report said.
Texas Public Charters operate much like public schools in that they generally must accept any student who applies that is of the right age and within its geographical boundaries, but they have become a point of contention among public school educators.
The foundation of charter schools is that they offer families a choice, rather than a predetermined school path based on where someone lives.
However, they are still considered public schools and therefore receive state funding but are often able skirt much of the oversight or regulations by the Texas Education Agency. In a pot of money that is already limited, traditional public schools are losing students and therefore money when a charter school opens making their operations more difficult.
In addition, the governing body of a charter school does not have to be elected and is not required to live within the community the school serves, unlike the requirements of an ISD school board.
“Charter schools were founded on the promise of fostering locally developed, innovative approaches to educating children. But policies that favor charter schools over traditional schools have created a parallel and inefficient public school system at a significant cost to the state and its students,” according to Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving public education in Texas. “As a result, it costs the state more to operate a charter school than it does to operate a neighborhood school with the same students in the same community.”
Nonetheless, TPCSA said charter schools are improving the public education system by supporting more students from the lowest income neighborhoods than traditional ISDs. They are also doing so with fewer dollars, Jessica Shopoff, director of Policy for TPCSA, said.
With the results of this report, TPSCA officials said they hope to get more targeted funding based on student needs in the next legislative session.
“Many Texas families facing serious challenges — such as homelessness, food insecurity, and job insecurity — are choosing public charter schools for their children,” Shopoff said. “These families deserve access to schools that meet their unique needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.